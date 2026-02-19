Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police in Australia seized posters depicting several world leaders in Nazi uniforms and will investigate the bar displaying them under the federal government's new hate laws after receiving complaints.

David Howe, the owner of the Dissent Cafe in the capital Canberra’s central business district, said the posters were satirical and “demonstrably anti-fascist in their message”. He said the venue was shut for about two hours on Wednesday as police investigated the posters that were displayed in the window.

“It was a crime scene – that was their words,” Mr Howe said.

“I was quite shocked that a work of art is considered worthy of this sort of police attention, particularly given the subject matter.”

The shutdown led to the cancellation of an interstate band’s performance at the venue as well, Mr Howe claimed.

In a statement, Australian Capital Territory Policing said officers went to the city venue after receiving a complaint. Police said they asked the owner to take down the posters while inquiries were underway.

“The owner declined this request and so a crime scene was established,” the statement said.

“Five posters were subsequently seized and will be considered under recently enacted Commonwealth legislation regarding hate symbols.

“Enquiries in relation to the posters are continuing, including seeking formal advice on their legality.

“ACT Policing remains committed to ensuring that alleged anti-Semitic, racist and hate incidents are addressed promptly and thoroughly and when possible criminality is identified, ACT Policing will not hesitate to take appropriate action.”

The posters, created by art collective Grow Up Art, showed several world leaders, including US president Donald Trump, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Russian president Vladimir Putin, and Tesla boss Elon Musk, dressed in Nazi uniforms.

The complaint about the posters is understood to be the first of its kind in the ACT since new hate symbol laws were passed following the Bondi beach antisemitic terror attack. Under the new legislation, publicly displaying banned symbols is a criminal offence.

“A police officer may seize a thing … if the thing is, depicts or contains a prohibited symbol that is displayed in a public place,” the legislation says, specifically referring to the Nazi symbol. However, the legislation provides exemptions for displays made for “religious, academic, educational, artistic, literary, scientific or journalistic” purposes.

Blam, the artist who made the posters, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation: “It’s appalling that you call out fascism and no surprise the fascists try to shut it down.

“It’s clearly satirical [and] it shows you how utterly ridiculous the police force are at missing the point [and] wasting everyone’s time.

“Speaking out about the rise of fascism, racism, capitalism and genocide isn’t a hate crime.”