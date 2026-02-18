Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Avalanches are becoming more frequent. Here’s why

Moment avalanche rushes down Alps mountain as skiers watch on
  • Europe's Alps are experiencing a surge in deadly avalanches, with 88 fatalities recorded this season, including significant numbers in Italy, Switzerland, and France.
  • Weather agencies across the continent have issued severe avalanche alerts, with Italy's risk level at 4 out of 5 in several Alpine regions.
  • Experts attribute the increased risk to an “exceptionally unstable” snowpack this winter, characterised by a “persistent weak layer” of fragile, sugary snow beneath heavy snowfall.
  • Researchers also warn that climate change contributes to the problem by causing more intense snowfall at higher altitudes and increasing the likelihood of denser, more impactful 'wet' avalanches.
  • The growing popularity of off-piste skiing is a significant factor, as 90 to 95 per cent of avalanche victims trigger the slides themselves, often due to a failure to heed warnings and adapt behaviour to dangerous conditions.
In full

