Avalanches are becoming more frequent. Here’s why
- Europe's Alps are experiencing a surge in deadly avalanches, with 88 fatalities recorded this season, including significant numbers in Italy, Switzerland, and France.
- Weather agencies across the continent have issued severe avalanche alerts, with Italy's risk level at 4 out of 5 in several Alpine regions.
- Experts attribute the increased risk to an “exceptionally unstable” snowpack this winter, characterised by a “persistent weak layer” of fragile, sugary snow beneath heavy snowfall.
- Researchers also warn that climate change contributes to the problem by causing more intense snowfall at higher altitudes and increasing the likelihood of denser, more impactful 'wet' avalanches.
- The growing popularity of off-piste skiing is a significant factor, as 90 to 95 per cent of avalanche victims trigger the slides themselves, often due to a failure to heed warnings and adapt behaviour to dangerous conditions.
