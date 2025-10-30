Tory leader issues warning to Reeves amid potential tax rises
- Kemi Badenoch is set to demand that Keir Starmer dismiss Rachel Reeves if she implements tax increases in the forthcoming Budget.
- Ms Reeves is widely anticipated to raise taxes to address a spending gap estimated to be over £20 billion.
- This potential move comes despite Ms Reeves' previous promise not to introduce more taxes after her last Budget.
- The Institute for Fiscal Studies has indicated that at least £22 billion in tax rises or spending cuts will be necessary.
- Raising income tax would contradict a key pledge in Labour's 2024 manifesto, which promised no increases to income tax, national insurance, or VAT.