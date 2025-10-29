Kemi Badenoch calls for Rachel Reeves to get the sack if she raises taxes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kemi Badenoch is set to urge Keir Starmer to sack Rachel Reeves if she increases taxes at next month’s Budget.

The Tory leader will demand that the chancellor “get the axe if she puts up tax”.

Ms Reeves is widely expected to increase taxes next month as she attempts to bridge a gap in her spending plans thought to amount to more than £20 billion.

On Wednesday, the prime minister declined to repeat his commitment to Labour’s manifesto pledge not to raise income tax, national insurance or VAT.

open image in gallery Kemi Badenoch will apply pressure on the chancellor ahead of her upcoming Budget ( House of Commons )

Speaking before a pre-Budget rally on Thursday, which will mark a year since Ms Reeves’ first fiscal event, Ms Badenoch said: “Nobody voted for high taxes and out-of-control spending, but that’s what they’re getting from this weak prime minister.

“After her Budget last year, Rachel Reeves promised she was ‘not coming back with… more taxes’. But now that looks like a lie as she is gearing up to impose more punishing tax hikes.”

Shadow chancellor Sir Mel Stride, who is also expected to address the rally, said: “My message to Sir Keir is simple: if Rachel Reeves breaks her promise again, she must go.”

Ms Reeves faces another challenging Budget on November 26 as she finds her spending plans squeezed by weak economic growth, persistent inflation and an expected downgrade to the Office for Budget Responsibility’s productivity forecasts.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies has warned she would need to find at least £22 billion of tax rises or spending cuts to restore the £10 billion “headroom” she previously left herself against her borrowing target.

open image in gallery Reeves is widely expected to increase taxes next month as she attempts to bridge a gap in her spending plans thought to amount to more than £20 billion ( PA Wire )

But the figure could be even higher if the OBR’s downgrade is larger than expected, and if she needs to pay for the expected abolition of the two-child benefit cap.

Some economists have argued that raising income tax would be the easiest way to bridge the gap, with alternative levies likely to cause more economic damage.

But to do so would break a key pledge in Labour’s 2024 manifesto, which promised not to raise income tax, national insurance or VAT.

A Labour spokesperson said: “We’ll take no lectures from the Conservatives – they crashed the economy, sent mortgages rocketing and left NHS waiting lists at record highs. Yet they still haven’t apologised and they’ve done nothing to rebuild their economic credibility.

“Kemi Badenoch is pretending she can find £47 billion in cuts with no detail, to fund tax cuts she can’t pay for. The Tories simply aren’t serious and they’ve learned no lessons.

“This Labour government’s choices have seen five million extra NHS appointments delivered, wages going up, and hundreds of billions of private investment into the UK. We know there is much more to do but we’re focused on fixing the long-term damage to our economy, so that we can get Britain on the path of renewal and put money back into people’s pockets.”