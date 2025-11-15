Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

CCTV shows thief smashing into gallery to steal famed Banksy print

Moment thief steals Banksy print to pay off drug debt
  • Larry Fraser, 49, has been sentenced to 13 months in prison for the smash-and-grab theft of a £270,000 Banksy print.
  • The theft occurred on 8 September 2024 at the Grove Gallery in Fitzrovia, London.
  • Fraser stole a signed print of the artist’s famed Girl with Balloon, using a hammer to smash glass doors and concealing his identity.
  • CCTV footage captured the dramatic burglary, which included Fraser breaking into the gallery.
  • Fraser pleaded guilty to non-residential burglary, saying he committed the offence due to a drug debt and under "a degree of pressure and fear".
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in