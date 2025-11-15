Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:44
Moment thief steals £270,000 Banksy print to pay off drug debt
A dramatic smash-and-grab burglary of a £270,000 Banksy print from a London gallery was captured on video.
Larry Fraser, 49, of Evelyn Denington Road, Beckton, has been sentenced to 13 months in prison for the theft.
The court heard Fraser had put forward a basis of a plea in said he stated he owed money due to a drug debt he was struggling to settle and agreed to commit the offence “under a degree of pressure and fear”.
He was sentenced to 13 months in prison on Friday (14 November), having pleaded guilty in October to one count of non-residential burglary.
CCTV showed the moment he stole the “Girl with Balloon” 2004 signed print at the Grove Gallery, Fitzrovia, on Sunday, 8 September 2024.
Fraser used a hammer to smash the glass doors and hid his identity with a mask, gloves and a hooded jacket.
Up next
06:56
Malice: The new thriller that feeds our ‘eat the rich’ obsession
07:03
How everyone started hating this type of lighting
05:30
Vanessa Williams on nostalgia, rewatching, and the power of comfort TV
05:37
Traitors winner shares how to master ultimate game of deceit
14:11
Why Matheus Cunha is Man United’s best signing in years
12:18
The real reason Liverpool signed Jeremie Frimpong
30:24
Making a Premier League team of the season that actually works
16:08
The Newcastle tactics that proved Eddie Howe is an elite manager
37:44
Jules Von Hep and Brendan J Dunlop on male body image and beauty
56:37
Owen O’Kane and Matt Johnson on the men’s mental health crisis
58:53
Dr Zoe Williams and Hannah Alderson on the ‘hormone balancing’ boom
41:30
Nicola Elliott and Rebecca Moore on the golden rules for self care
07:11
The TravelSmart guide to perfect summer escapes
08:32
London’s secret spots: A local’s guide to visiting the capital
05:45
Mauritius vs Maldives: Which is the paradise island for you?
05:35
How to escape the crowds on an Italy holiday
07:40
The Updated 2025 Nissan Micra That No One Expected!
08:56
How This Car Gets Amazing Aerodynamics With Hidden Features!
13:49
Fiat Grande Panda EV Review – Nostalgia, Recharged
10:57
What Makes the Genesis GV70 Electrified So Special?
03:09
Sponsored
Money Smart: ‘That Money Guy’ teaches you how to spend wisely
02:39
Sponsored
ISAs: from types to benefits, all you need to know
01:53
Sponsored
Compounding made simple: Expert tips to grow your money year on year
01:39
Sponsored
Get the lowdown on equities vs bonds
07:30
Watch Sam Ryder’s brilliant pared-back performance of single ‘OH OK’
07:54
Watch rising star Annie DiRusso’s electrifying pared-back session
05:23
Watch singer-songwriter Clara Mann’s stunning Music Box performance
05:35
Konyikeh performs gorgeous pared-back Music Box session
08:03
Why Is The UK So Bad At Eurovision?
11:54
Can Meghan Sussex Ever Win?
08:21
Trump tore apart global aid - here’s how the world will suffer
06:38
Is the party over? How Gen Z is killing big booze
13:23
Mission Aborted: Trump’s War on Maternal Care
17:05
Death Sentence: The real cost of Trump’s aid cuts on HIV
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
02:03
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22