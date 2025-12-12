Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Obama reveals how he handled presidency while getting a trim

Barack Obama receives haircut from old barber during Chicago trip
  • Barack Obama reunited with his old barber, Zariff, at Hyde Park Hair Salon in Chicago.
  • The visit took place on Thursday, December 11, 2025, as Obama concluded a trip to inspect progress on his presidential library.
  • Upon entering the salon, Obama, aged 64, remarked, “I haven’t seen this place in a while.”
  • While receiving a trim, a customer asked him how he coped with the pressures of being president.
  • Obama explained that he maintained a routine of working out and eating well, but identified the persistent lack of sleep as the main difficulty.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in