Barack Obama reunited with his old barber on Thursday (11 December) as he finished a trip to check progress on his presidential library in Chicago.

The former president, 64, stopped by Hyde Park Hair Salon to get a trim from barber Zariff. “I haven’t seen this place in a while,” he said whilst walking through the doors.

As he sat in the barber’s chair, a customer asked him how he used to handle the stress of being the president. He said that he would always work out and try and eat well, but it was the lack of sleep that was an issue.

“You couldn’t really do anything about that,” he said.