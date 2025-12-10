Barack Obama dressed in a Santa hat in a surprise visit to children at a Chicago library on Tuesday (9 December).

The former president, 64, stopped by the Bessie Coleman branch of the Chicago Public Library to read to Burke Elementary students, who were participating in a story time and coloring activity when Mr Obama made his entrance.

"He came in the room, and [the children's] eyes just lit up," Bessie Coleman Library branch manager Valerie Carter said.

Mr Obama sported a red Santa hat as he read to the children, asking them what they would like to be when they grow up.