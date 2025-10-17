Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why BBC was sanctioned over its Gaza documentary

The Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone documentary breached the Broadcasting Code
The Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone documentary breached the Broadcasting Code (Ian West/PA)
  • Broadcasting watchdog Ofcom has sanctioned the BBC for a serious breach of its broadcasting code.
  • The breach occurred in the documentary 'Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone', which failed to disclose the child narrator's father had served as Hamas's deputy minister of agriculture.
  • Ofcom concluded that this omission was 'materially misleading' and had the potential to erode audience trust in the BBC's factual programming.
  • As a consequence of this breach, the BBC has been ordered to broadcast Ofcom’s findings.
  • The BBC has apologised for the failing, accepted Ofcom's decision in full, and confirmed it will comply with the sanction.
