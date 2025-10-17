Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC is to be sanctioned by Ofcom after its documentary, Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone, was deemed "materially misleading." The media regulator found the programme failed to disclose that the narrator's father held a position within the Hamas-run administration.

Given the serious breach of the Broadcasting Code, the BBC will be ordered to broadcast Ofcom's findings.

The watchdog stated: "We concluded that this was materially misleading, in breach of Rule 2.2 of the Broadcasting Code, because it had the potential to erode the very high levels of trust audiences would have expected in a BBC factual programme about the Israel-Gaza war."

"Breaches of the Code that have resulted in the audience being materially misled have always been considered by Ofcom to be among the most serious that can be committed by a broadcaster, because they go to the heart of the relationship of trust between a broadcaster and its audience.

"This is particularly pertinent in the case of a public service broadcaster such as the BBC.

"In light of the serious breach in this case, Ofcom is imposing a sanction. Ofcom is directing the BBC to broadcast a statement of its findings on BBC2 at 9pm on a date and in a form to be determined by Ofcom."

A BBC spokesperson said: "The Ofcom ruling is in line with the findings of Peter Johnston's review that there was a significant failing in the documentary in relation to the BBC's editorial guidelines on accuracy, which reflects rule 2.2 of Ofcom's Broadcasting Code.

"We have apologised for this and we accept Ofcom's decision in full.

"We will comply with the sanction as soon as the date and wording are finalised.