BBC boss Tim Davie backs prosecution of people who evade licence fee

BBC boss Tim Davie has backed the prosecution of people who evade the TV licence fee, following calls for it to be decriminalised.

The director-general also insisted that its journalists acted “without fear or favour” after a survey showed that nearly half of people think the BBC is “ineffective” at being independent from the Government.

Mr Davie outlined his stance on the licence and the corporation’s journalism as he answered questions from his own staff on the BBC Breakfast sofa.

House Of Commons Library figures show that more than 25,000 people were convicted of evading the £169.50 fee in 2024, the majority of whom were women.

There have been growing calls, including a public consultation in 2020 and a private member’s bill currently being debated, to decriminalise licence fee non-payment for over-75s, with some considering it too harsh a punishment.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Mr Davie said: “If people are evading the licence fee, it should be enforced. I support the current system, yes.”

He added: “For the vast majority of people watching, who we’re there to serve, and this is what we get when we talk to people, they’ll say, we must make sure that those people who should be paying, are paying. That’s fair.”

Mr Davie also said that he has “never doubted” his ability to lead the corporation, as its “Our BBC, Our Future” questionnaire, published on Thursday, found that 38% of viewers surveyed say the BBC is “ineffective” at being independent from the Government.

When asked about the biggest challenge the corporation has dealt with during his tenure, he said: “I actually think the BBC’s choice to maintain impartiality in a world that is so polarised.”

“It’s weaponised, we’ve got lobbies everywhere, it’s absolutely everyone trying to ascribe an agenda,” he said.

“If you make mistakes, it can impact trust, and I worry about that.”

He said: “I can reassure everyone that we are independent editorially, we absolutely act without fear or favour.”

The broadcaster faced criticism earlier this year after it pulled a Gaza documentary in February after it was revealed that a 13-year-old narrator was the son of a Hamas official.

And in the wake of the controversy about punk band Bob Vylan’s performance at Glastonbury which was played live on the BBC’s iPlayer, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy warned that “several” editorial failures “becomes a problem of leadership”.