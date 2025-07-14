Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

BBC breached editorial guidelines on controversial Gaza documentary, corporation says

Joe Middleton
Monday 14 July 2025 12:09 BST
(The Independent)

The BBC breached its editorial guidelines on accuracy by failing to disclose that the narrator of a Gaza documentary was the son of a Hamas official, the corporation said.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...

