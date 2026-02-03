Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

BBC News’s Maryam Moshiri repeats Groundhog Day bulletin in latest viral report

Maryam Moshiri's Groundhog Day bulletin becomes her latest viral BBC News hit
  • BBC news presenter Maryam Moshiri's Groundhog Day report has become her latest viral bulletin.
  • On Monday, 2 February, Moshiri repeatedly explained that Groundhog Day involves Punxsutawney Phil predicting an early spring or six more weeks of winter.
  • Her repeated delivery was a clear reference to the 1993 film 'Groundhog Day', where the protagonist is stuck in a time loop.
  • Ms Moshiri commented on X that 'People who watch my show know I do fun a lot,' regarding her playful report.
  • This follows another viral incident in 2023 when she accidentally displayed her middle finger on camera during a news bulletin, for which she later apologised.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in