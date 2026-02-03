BBC News’s Maryam Moshiri repeats Groundhog Day bulletin in latest viral report
- BBC news presenter Maryam Moshiri's Groundhog Day report has become her latest viral bulletin.
- On Monday, 2 February, Moshiri repeatedly explained that Groundhog Day involves Punxsutawney Phil predicting an early spring or six more weeks of winter.
- Her repeated delivery was a clear reference to the 1993 film 'Groundhog Day', where the protagonist is stuck in a time loop.
- Ms Moshiri commented on X that 'People who watch my show know I do fun a lot,' regarding her playful report.
- This follows another viral incident in 2023 when she accidentally displayed her middle finger on camera during a news bulletin, for which she later apologised.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks