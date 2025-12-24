Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

BBC newsreader dramatically ends bulletin reading – two years after viral rude gesture

BBC newsreader goes viral again for bulletin sign-off
  • BBC newsreader Maryam Moshiri has gone viral again for a memorable sign-off during a news bulletin.
  • After concluding the headlines, Ms Moshiri dramatically shuffled and then threw a stack of papers on the table.
  • The clip was widely shared online, with users joking that she was keen for her shift to end.
  • This marks her second viral incident, following one two years ago when she accidentally showed her middle finger on camera in 2023.
  • Ms Moshiri previously apologised for the 2023 incident, stating she was "joking around with the team in the gallery".
In full

