BBC newsreader dramatically ends bulletin reading – two years after viral rude gesture
- BBC newsreader Maryam Moshiri has gone viral again for a memorable sign-off during a news bulletin.
- After concluding the headlines, Ms Moshiri dramatically shuffled and then threw a stack of papers on the table.
- The clip was widely shared online, with users joking that she was keen for her shift to end.
- This marks her second viral incident, following one two years ago when she accidentally showed her middle finger on camera in 2023.
- Ms Moshiri previously apologised for the 2023 incident, stating she was "joking around with the team in the gallery".