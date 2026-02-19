Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

BBC halts Olympics report as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest is confirmed

BBC Olympics report interrupted by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest
  • The BBC interrupted its live Winter Olympics coverage to report the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
  • Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was detained at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on Thursday, 19 February.
  • Thames Valley Police confirmed the arrest was in connection with allegations of misconduct in public office.
  • The interruption occurred during the men's curling event, shortly after Switzerland defeated Italy, securing Team GB's place in the semi-finals.
  • Presenter Hazel Irvine briefly paused the sports broadcast before resuming coverage of the curling event.
