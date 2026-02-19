BBC interrupts Winter Olympics coverage for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrest

The BBC coverage of the Winter Olympics was interrupted to alert viewers to the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Mr Mountbatten-Windsor was detained at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on Thursday (19 February) over allegations of misconduct in public office, Thames Valley Police said.

Shortly after Switzerland beat Italy in the men’s curling event, a result that secured Team GB’s place in the semi-finals, the broadcaster paused live coverage of the event in northern Italy.

Presenter Hazel Irvine told viewers that they would be briefly “heading back to London for some breaking news, and we will see you again very soon” and a BBC Sport graphic appeared on screen.

Irvine returned a minute or so later to resume coverage of the curling event.