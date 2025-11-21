Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

BBC board member quits as crisis deepens

Former BBC director says broadcaster should not pay Trump
  • BBC board member Shumeet Banerji resigned on Friday, citing "governance issues" within the corporation.
  • Mr Banerji stated he was not consulted regarding the events that led to the resignations of Director General Tim Davie and BBC News chief executive Deborah Turness.
  • His term as a non-executive director was scheduled to conclude at the end of December, and the search for his replacement is already in progress.
  • Mr Banerji's criticism of governance issues appears to be aimed directly at BBC chairman Samir Shah and other board members.
  • Chairman Samir Shah, along with board members Sir Robbie Gibb and Caroline Thomson, are expected to provide evidence to the Culture Media and Sport Committee of MPs on Monday.
