BBC board member quits as crisis deepens
- BBC board member Shumeet Banerji resigned on Friday, citing "governance issues" within the corporation.
- Mr Banerji stated he was not consulted regarding the events that led to the resignations of Director General Tim Davie and BBC News chief executive Deborah Turness.
- His term as a non-executive director was scheduled to conclude at the end of December, and the search for his replacement is already in progress.
- Mr Banerji's criticism of governance issues appears to be aimed directly at BBC chairman Samir Shah and other board members.
- Chairman Samir Shah, along with board members Sir Robbie Gibb and Caroline Thomson, are expected to provide evidence to the Culture Media and Sport Committee of MPs on Monday.