BBC board member quits over ‘governance issues’ at broadcaster
Shumeet Banerji announced his resignation on Friday
A BBC board member has resigned, citing “governance issues”, as the broadcaster faces a tumultuous period of leadership changes.
Shumeet Banerji, who has held the position since 2022, confirmed his resignation on Friday.
He said in a letter that he was "not consulted" about the events leading up to the resignations of the director general, Tim Davie, and BBC News chief executive, Deborah Turness.
A BBC spokesperson said: "Shumeet Banerji today notified the BBC Board of his resignation. Mr Banerji's term on the Board as a non-executive director was due to end at the end of December and we thank him for his service.
"The search for a replacement is already well under way and we will update further in due course."
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments