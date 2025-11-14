New BBC controversy as fresh Trump edit claims emerge
- The BBC is facing a new controversy regarding the alleged selective editing of Donald Trump’s Capitol speech.
- Allegations of a misleading Newsnight broadcast, which aired in June 2022, have resurfaced, drawing comparisons to a previous Panorama edit.
- The Newsnight edit reportedly linked Trump's instruction to supporters to head to the Capitol, including the context of 'cheering on senators', with a later quote telling them to 'fight like hell'.
- This editing is similar to a Panorama cut that omitted context, which the president has threatened a $1bn lawsuit over.
- Mick Mulvaney, a White House chief of staff at the time, immediately criticised the edit while appearing on the Newsnight programme.