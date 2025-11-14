Watch: BBC faces fresh allegations over Trump speech edit broadcast on Newsnight

The BBC has been plunged into a fresh row over the selective editing of Donald Trump’s Capitol speech, after allegations of a misleading Newsnight broadcast resurfaced.

A version of Trump’s January 6th address, made hours before the Capitol riots in 2021 and shown on an episode of Newsnight in June 2022, has drawn comparisons to the Panorama edit the president has threatened a $1bn lawsuit over.

Similar to the Panorama cut, the Newsnight edit linked a line from the president telling supporters to head to Capitol - including the context of ‘cheering on senators’ that Panorama left out - with a quote which came much later in the original speech, telling them to “fight like hell”.

The edit drew immediate criticism from from White House former chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who was appearing on the programme.