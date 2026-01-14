Abbey Clancy rushed to hospital after breaking a nail on holiday

Abbey Clancy has revealed that she had to be rushed to hospital in Dubai after suffering a serious injury.

Appearing on Peter Crouch's The Therapy Crouch podcast, the model said her finger began “pouring with blood” after her acrylic nail snapped off whilst hugging a friend.

The model revealed she was in intense pain thanks to a throbbing nerve that “was going down my whole arm, down my shoulder, up my neck”, and spent the whole night in tears.

After being placed on drip for painkillers at the hotel, she was later taken to a hospital where they finally numbed the finger.

She said she was “embarrassed” by the ordeal, describing the injury as “ridculous”.