Oprah Winfrey shares health update after weight loss medication break

Oprah Winfrey has shared that she gained 20lbs after coming off weight loss medication.

Appearing on The Today Show on Tuesday (13 January), the broadcaster, who has been vocal with her weight struggles throughout her career, said that she decided to come off of her medication to “test it out”.

“Because everybody was saying, ‘you're going to gain weight’.... I'm going to show them.. I'm going to hike,” she said.

However, the 72-year-old, who first began taking an undisclosed GLP-1 in 2023, said the weight began to creep back on, adding that her “food noise” also came back.