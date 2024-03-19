Oprah Winfrey tears up as she admits ‘blaming’ herself for being overweight

Oprah Winfrey fought back tears as she opened up about her battle with obesity and how food “took over her life”, admitting she “blamed” herself.

Speaking in An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution, on Monday (18 March), the 70-year-old fought revealed how taking a weight-loss drug, widely reported to be Ozempic, meant she no longer “obsessed” about food.

The show was released days after the presenter quit her Weight Watchers board role, citing a potential “conflict of interest”.