This is the awkward moment Nigel Farage was left waiting as Robert Jenrick failed to appear at his own Reform UK unveiling.

Mr Jenrick was sacked from the Tory cabinet by leader Kemi Badenoch on Thursday (15 January) after she accused him of “plotting in secret to defect”.

After unveiling Mr Jenrick as a new member of the party mere hours later, Mr Farage was left looking sheepish when the ex-Tory MP failed to turn up on stage.

“This really would put the tin lid on the whole thing,” he said. Over a minute later, Mr Jenrick finally appeared on stage, with Mr Farage telling him: “I didn’t know where you’d gone.”