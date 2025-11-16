Former BBC director says broadcaster should not pay Trump
- Donald Trump announced his intention to sue the BBC for up to $5bn, despite the broadcaster's apology for a Panorama edit of his January 6 speech.
- Lord Tony Hall, a former BBC director general, stated that the corporation should not pay any money to Trump.
- Hall emphasised that any payment would involve public funds from licence fee payers and would be inappropriate.
- Trump confirmed his plans to sue for "between 1bnand1bnand5bn" to reporters on Friday.
- The lawsuit follows the BBC's apology concerning its editing of Trump's speech related to the January 6 events.