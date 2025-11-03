Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How and where to see this year’s biggest supermoon

Supermoon glows in night skies across the world
  • November's full moon, known as the Beaver Moon, will be the biggest and brightest of the year, coinciding with Bonfire Night celebrations across the UK.
  • The supermoon is expected to reach its closest point to Earth, 356,833 kilometres away, at 10:30pm on Wednesday, 5 November, shortly after its full moon peak.
  • This event is part of a series of supermoons, where the Moon appears up to 14 per cent bigger and 30 per cent brighter than usual.
  • A visual phenomenon known as the Moon Illusion can make the supermoon appear even larger when it is near the horizon, though its actual size remains constant.
  • While no special equipment is required for viewing, current UK weather forecasts predict widespread cloud cover, making observation difficult for most of the country.
