How and where to see this year’s biggest supermoon
- November's full moon, known as the Beaver Moon, will be the biggest and brightest of the year, coinciding with Bonfire Night celebrations across the UK.
- The supermoon is expected to reach its closest point to Earth, 356,833 kilometres away, at 10:30pm on Wednesday, 5 November, shortly after its full moon peak.
- This event is part of a series of supermoons, where the Moon appears up to 14 per cent bigger and 30 per cent brighter than usual.
- A visual phenomenon known as the Moon Illusion can make the supermoon appear even larger when it is near the horizon, though its actual size remains constant.
- While no special equipment is required for viewing, current UK weather forecasts predict widespread cloud cover, making observation difficult for most of the country.