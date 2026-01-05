How to know if you qualify for massive beef settlement
- A substantial $87.5 million settlement has been reached for consumers in 26 U.S. states who were allegedly overcharged for beef.
- The settlement stems from a lawsuit accusing Tyson Foods, Cargill, National Beef and JBS of forming a secret pact to inflate beef prices and increase their profit margins.
- Eligible consumers must have purchased specific beef primal cuts for personal consumption from grocery stores between August 1, 2014, and December 31, 2019.
- Tyson Foods contributed $55 million and Cargill $32.5 million to the fund, though neither admitted wrongdoing; premium and ground beef are excluded from claims.
- Consumers have until June 30, 2026, to submit claims, which waives their right to sue Tyson Foods or Cargill, while other companies remain in litigation.