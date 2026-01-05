Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Residents in 26 U.S. states are now able to get their hands on a chunk of a huge $87.5 million settlement reached with some of the country’s biggest beef processors.

The mammoth settlement was reached after a group of consumers filed a lawsuit against Tyson Foods, Cargill, National Beef, and JBS, alleging they had formed a secret pact to “increase their margins.”

According to Overchargedforbeef.com, the website established for the settlement, three important conditions determine whether you qualify for a portion of the settlement, which was agreed to only by Tyson Foods and Cargill.

First, the beef products need to have been purchased from a grocery store or supermarket, not directly from the producer. Second, they must have been purchased for “personal consumption” on or after August 1, 2014, and on or before December 31, 2019.

Finally, the chunk, loin, rib, or round primal cuts, which could have been purchased fresh or frozen, needed to be purchased in one of 26 U.S. states.

open image in gallery Shoppers could be entitled to a chunk of a $87.5 million settlement agreed by some of the biggest beef producers in the US ( AFP via Getty Images )

The lengthy list of states includes Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York and North Carolina.

Meat bought in North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia and Wisconsin is also eligible for the deal.

However, premium beef cuts, including organic, grass-fed, Wagyu, and USDA Prime, are not included. Ground beef is also excluded from the deal, along with pre-cooked, marinated or seasoned cuts.

Neither of the two meat producers who agreed to the settlement has admitted to any wrongdoing. Tyson Foods contributed $55 million to the settlement fund, with Cargill contributing the remaining $32.5 million.

open image in gallery None of the major companies who agreed to the settlement have been found to have committed any wrongdoing ( Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

According to the website dedicated to the antitrust class action lawsuit, the companies had allegedly entered into a “market allocation agreement" which allowed them to “stop competing against each other for market share.”

“The alleged purpose and effect of this agreement was to increase their margins and increase the price consumers paid for beef,” according to the lawsuit website.

Consumers have until June 30, 2026, to claim their share of the settlement if eligible. However, doing so comes with the caveat that they waive their right to sue either Cargill or Tyson Foods.

Opting out of the settlement allows consumers to maintain their right to sue the companies, but doing nothing also waives their right to sue either Tyson Foods or Cargill.

The final payout amount has not yet been confirmed, as it will depend on the total number of approved claims and the amount of beef purchased during the 2014-2019 period.

The form required to submit the claim is available on the Overchargedforbeef website.

The other companies named in the lawsuit have not agreed to be part of the settlement and remain part of the ongoing litigation.

The Independent has contacted Cargill, Tyson Foods, JBS, and National Beef for comment.