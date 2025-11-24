Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tyson, America’s biggest meat supplier, plans to shutter one of its largest beef processing plants as the industry continues to struggle with low cattle supplies and political pressure from Washington.

The company reportedly plans to lay off more than 3,200 people at its Lexington, Nebraska, plant, by January 20.

Tyson, the first of the big four major meat processors to close a plant in response to the shortage, said the decision was meant to “right-size its beef business and position it for long-term success” during the ongoing supply crunch.

Thanks to a combination of drought, pandemic, rising costs, and pests, U.S. pastures have the lowest number of cattle since the 1950s. Demand, meanwhile, has remained steady, pushing livestock prices to an all-time high.

These trends, combined with nearly a year of Trump administration tariffs on beef, which were lifted earlier this month, have squeezed the industry.

open image in gallery Tyson, the nation’s largest meat supplier, will close one of its largest beef processing plants, in Lexington, Nebraska, as the industry continues to reckon with the impact of Trump’s tariffs and low cattle supplies ( Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

In the recently ended 2025 fiscal year, Tyson reported an adjusted loss of $426 million on its beef business, and company officials told investors on an earnings call this month they expect operating losses between $400 million and $600 million this fiscal year.

Nebraska leaders criticized the decision to close the plant.

“We firmly believe there isn’t a better place to efficiently and economically raise cattle and produce beef than Nebraska,” the Nebraska Cattlemen Board of Directors said in a statement to the Nebraska Examiner. “This will have a profound impact on the community of Lexington and many cattle producers.”

State Sen. Teresa Ibach told KRVN she’s in talks about another buyer taking over the facility.

Senator Deb Fischer of Nebraska, a rancher and member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, said in a statement she is “extremely disappointed” with the news.

open image in gallery The Trump administration recently lifted tariffs on items including beef to put a dent in rising grocery prices ( Getty Images )

“Nebraska is the beef state, and we know better than anyone the highs and lows of the cattle market,” Fischer said. “It’s no secret that just a few years ago packers like Tyson were making windfall profits while the rest of the industry was continuously in the red.”

The closure is another grim sign for an industry that’s already facing considerable pressure from the Trump administration.

Earlier this month, the president, who is facing growing calls to address continued inflation, accused meat packers of artificially inflating prices and asked the Justice Department to open an investigation.

Last month, the president floated buying more beef from Argentina to drive down prices for American consumers.

The Independent has contacted Tyson for comment.