Moment shipping containers full of bananas wash up on UK beach

Shipping containers full of bananas wash up on Selsey beach in West Sussex
  • Sixteen shipping containers, filled with bananas and other fruit, fell from the cargo ship Baltic Klipper.
  • The incident occurred near the Nab Tower lighthouse off Bembridge, Isle of Wight, on Saturday evening.
  • Some of the containers subsequently washed ashore at Selsey in West Sussex.
  • The P&O Cruises ship Iona had its departure from Southampton delayed until the following day due to the incident.
  • HM Coastguard advised the public to avoid the affected areas and report any found items to the Receiver of Wreck.
