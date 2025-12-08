Bizarre moment bananas wash up on UK beach

Shipping containers full of bananas and other fruit washed up on a UK beach after falling overboard from a cargo ship.

Sixteen containers fell into the water from the Baltic Klipper near the Nab Tower lighthouse off Bembridge, on the Isle of Wight, at around 6pm on Saturday (6 December), the Maritime Coastguard Agency (MCA) said.

Some containers washed up at Selsey in West Sussex.

No crew members on the ship were injured.

P&O Cruises ship Iona, which has a capacity of 5,200 passengers, had to delay its departure from Southampton on Saturday until the next day following the incident.

HM Coastguard is working with relevant authorities. The public has been advised to avoid the area and report any items found from the containers to HM Coastguard’s Receiver of Wreck.