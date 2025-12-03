Big announcement made in missing MH370 flight case
- The search for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, which disappeared in 2014, is scheduled to resume on 30 December, Malaysia's transport ministry confirmed.
- The Boeing 777, carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew, vanished en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, becoming one of the world's most enduring aviation mysteries.
- Exploration firm Ocean Infinity will recommence seabed operations for 55 intermittent days in a targeted area of the southern Indian Ocean.
- Ocean Infinity is set to receive $70 million from the Malaysian government if substantial wreckage is discovered within a 15,000 sq km area.
- A 2018 report suggested the aircraft's controls were likely intentionally manipulated, but investigators could not identify who was responsible, emphasising the need to find the wreckage.