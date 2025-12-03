Hunt for missing Malaysia Airways MH370 flight to resume 11 years after disappearance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than a decade after its baffling disappearance, the search for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 is set to resume on 30 December, Malaysia’s transport ministry has confirmed.

The Beijing-bound flight vanished in 2014, becoming one of the world’s most enduring aviation mysteries.

The Boeing 777, carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew members, disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

Despite numerous extensive search operations conducted over the years, all previous efforts to locate the aircraft have proven unsuccessful.

The latest attempt to find the missing plane, which saw a search in the southern Indian Ocean suspended in April due to adverse weather, will now recommence.

Exploration firm Ocean Infinity has confirmed it will resume seabed operations for 55 intermittent days.

The transport ministry stated: "The search will be carried out in targeted area assessed to have the highest probability of locating the aircraft," though no precise location for this new search area has been disclosed.

Under the terms agreed between the Malaysian government and Ocean Infinity, the firm stands to receive $70 million if substantial wreckage is discovered within a 15,000 sq km (5,790 sq miles) area of the southern Indian Ocean.

Malaysian investigators previously did not rule out the possibility that the aircraft was deliberately diverted from its course. Debris, some confirmed and some believed to be from MH370, has been found washed ashore along the African coast and on various Indian Ocean islands.

A 495-page report published in 2018 suggested the Boeing 777’s controls were likely intentionally manipulated to alter its trajectory.

However, investigators were unable to identify who was responsible and refrained from offering a definitive conclusion on the incident, stressing that finding the wreckage was crucial.

Checks on the captain and co-pilot revealed no suspicious elements in their background, financial affairs, training, or mental health.

The flight carried over 150 Chinese nationals, 50 Malaysians, and citizens from countries including France, Australia, Indonesia, India, the United States, Ukraine, and Canada.

Families of those on board have sought compensation from entities such as Malaysia Airlines, Boeing, engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce, and the Allianz insurance group.