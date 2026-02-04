Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Bill Gates says he ‘regrets every minute spent’ with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein

'Very painful times in marriage': Melinda Gates reacts to new details about ex-husband in Epstein files
  • Bill Gates has expressed profound regret over the time he spent with Jeffrey Epstein, following his inclusion in the recently released three million-page tranche of files.
  • Gates dismissed a draft email from 2013, found in Epstein's account, which appeared to document feelings of betrayal between them, stating it was false and never sent.
  • He questioned Epstein's motives for drafting the unsent email, wondering if it was an attempt to attack him.
  • Gates confirmed he first met Epstein in 2011 and had several dinners with him over the subsequent three years.
  • He explicitly denied ever visiting Epstein's private island.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in