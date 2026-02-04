Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bill Gates has spoken out about his inclusion in the three million-page tranche of the Jeffrey Epstein files, saying he regrets every minute he spent with the late pedophile.

The Microsoft co-founder’s relationship with Epstein had been previously documented. While he admitted meeting with the financier several times after they first met in 2011, Mr Gates denied visiting his island or holding relations with women.

“Every minute I spent with him, I regret, and I apologise that I did that,” Mr Gates told Australia’s 9News, adding that he was “foolish to spend time with him” and is “one of many people who regret ever knowing him”.

"The more that comes out, the more clear it will be that, although the time was a mistake, it has nothing to do with that kind of behaviour﻿,” Mr Gates added.

open image in gallery ( Reuters )

Draft messages from 2013 saved in Epstein’s email account appeared to document feelings of betrayal from the financier and the Microsoft co-founder.

The draft email appeared to suggest Mr Gates had contracted a sexually transmitted infection during meetings with women arranged by Epstein.

“﻿Apparently, Jeffrey wrote an email to himself. That email was never sent. The email is false,” Gates said in his first interview since the latest file were released last Friday.

“﻿I don't know what his thinking was there. Was he trying to attack me in some way?

It comes after Melinda French Gates, his ex-wife, spoke out about being mentioned in the latest batch of the files, and recalled some “very, very painful times” in her marriage to the Microsoft founder.

open image in gallery Melinda French Gates said she suffered ‘very, very painful times’ during their marriage ( Getty )

“But I have moved on from that. I purposely pushed it away and I moved on,” she told NPR.

“I’m in a really unexpected, beautiful place in my life, so whatever questions remain there of what… I can’t even begin to know all of it. Those questions are for those people and for even my ex-husband. They need to answer to those things, not me.”

The 61-year-old, who shares three children with the billionaire, divorced Mr Gates in May 2021 after 27 years of marriage.

NPR’s Wild Card podcast host Rachel Martin asked about the draft email: “The emails in the files suggest that Bill Gates had additional affairs, and that he tried to get medication to treat a sexually transmitted infection, and that he was going to give you the medicine without you knowing,”

Ms Gates said she felt “unbelievable sadness”, adding: “I’m able to take my own sadness and look at those young girls and say, ‘My God, how did they… How did that happen to those girls, right?”

“At least for me, I’ve been able to move on in life, and I hope there’s some justice for those now women,” she added.

A spokesperson for Bill Gates previously told The Independent: "These claims are absolutely absurd and completely false. The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein's frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame."