Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Late-night host mocks Trump in scathing rebuttal to president’s rant

Bill Maher fires back at Trump rant over White House dinner: 'I don't have Trump Derangement Syndrome'
  • Bill Maher has responded to a Valentine's Day rant from Donald Trump, which occurred after they shared a dinner last April.
  • Donald Trump criticized Maher on Truth Social for being “anti-Trump” on his show, despite their “great dinner” at the White House.
  • Responding on Real Time, Maher expressed confusion over Trump's assumption that he would stop criticizing him after the meal.
  • Maher stated he never ceased criticizing Trump and never promised to do so.
  • He humorously likened Trump's expectation to a man buying dinner and expecting a favor in return.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in