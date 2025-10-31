Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Watch Billie Eilish call out billionaires as she donates $11.5m to charity

Billie Eilish tells crowd including Mark Zuckerberg to give away their billions
  • Billie Eilish urged wealthy individuals to donate their fortunes for good causes while accepting the 'Music Innovator Award' at the Wall Street Journal's Innovator Awards.
  • Addressing an audience including billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg and George Lucas, she questioned the existence of extreme wealth, stating, "if you're a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah, give your money away."
  • The singer emphasised the world's current challenges and encouraged the elite to use their money for positive impact.
  • Eilish pledged to donate $11.5 million from her recent world tour to The Changemaker Program, an initiative focused on climate justice, food equity, and reducing carbon pollution.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in