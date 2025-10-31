Watch Billie Eilish call out billionaires as she donates $11.5m to charity
- Billie Eilish urged wealthy individuals to donate their fortunes for good causes while accepting the 'Music Innovator Award' at the Wall Street Journal's Innovator Awards.
- Addressing an audience including billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg and George Lucas, she questioned the existence of extreme wealth, stating, "if you're a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah, give your money away."
- The singer emphasised the world's current challenges and encouraged the elite to use their money for positive impact.
- Eilish pledged to donate $11.5 million from her recent world tour to The Changemaker Program, an initiative focused on climate justice, food equity, and reducing carbon pollution.