Billie Eilish told a crowd of the wealthy elite to give away some of their fortunes, as she pledged to donate $11.5 million from her recent world tour.

Accepting the 'Music Innovator Award' at the Wall Street Journal's Innovator Awards on Wednesday (29 October), the singer made a plea to the audience which included billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg and George Lucas.

She said that “we live in a time where the world is really, really dark”, and urged wealthy individuals to use their money “for good things and maybe give it to some people that need it”.

“And, if you're a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah, give your money away.”

Eilish pledged to donate $11.5 million to The Changemaker Program—an initiative focused on climate justice, food equity, and reducing carbon pollution.