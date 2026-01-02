Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why hundreds of people were lured to a fake firework event – again

  • Hundreds of New Year's revellers were misled by false online adverts promising a fireworks display in Birmingham city centre.
  • Crowds gathered in Centenary Square expecting a spectacular show for 2026, only to find the event was non-existent.
  • This marks the second consecutive year that fake online claims have drawn people to a non-existent New Year's celebration in Birmingham.
  • West Midlands Police had previously warned the public that no official fireworks displays or city-organised events were planned for New Year's Eve.
  • Police emphasised that such misinformation creates disappointment and potential safety issues, with a similar incident taking place where AI-generated images fooled tourists seeking a Christmas market at Buckingham Palace.
