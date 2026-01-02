Fake event lures hundreds of revellers to non-existent Birmingham fireworks - again

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of new year’s revellers were left disappointed after they were tricked into attending a non-existent fireworks display in Birmingham city centre.

Crowds were lured to Centenary Square by online adverts promising a spectacular fireworks show and music to see in 2026. But they had an anti-climatic start to the year as the posts turned out to be false.

It is the second year in a row such fake adverts have drawn crowds to a non-existent fireworks display in the city, after online claims last year saw thousands flock to a falsely advertised new year’s celebration.

On Tuesday, West Midlands Police had announced there would be “no official firework displays or city-organised events happening in Birmingham city centre on New Year’s Eve”.

Crowds were lured to a false display for the second year in a row ( Getty/iStock )

“Every year, rumours start to spread online about big celebrations in the city,” the force said in a statement. “Unfortunately, these false claims often lead to confusion and disappointment.

“Last year, for example, we were made aware of posts that circulated about a spectacular show in Centenary Square. Many people believed it, travelled into the city centre, and were left frustrated when nothing happened.”

It added misinformation can create “real safety issues” in the city.

However, footage from Centenary Square showed hundreds waiting for a fireworks display that never came on Wednesday evening.

It comes after tourists in London flocked to visit a Christmas market at Buckingham Palace, only to find that the festive fair did not exist. AI-generated images which were shared widely on social media fooled crowds into attempting to visit the non-existent market.

Buckingham Palace did hold a small Christmas pop-up kiosk for the first time this year - but it was considerably different to the false images circulated online.

The Royal Collection Trust said in the original announcement of the festive boutique: “Please note that the Royal Mews Christmas Shop is a pop-up shop selling Royal Collection Trust festive products within the existing Royal Mews shop space, and is not a Christmas market.

“There will not be a Christmas market at Buckingham Palace.”