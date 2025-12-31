New Year’s Eve fireworks: Best UK displays to ring in 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With 2026 just hours away, many will still be deciding how to spend the last moments of the year. Some will opt for a night out, while others might prefer a more relaxed evening and an early bed time.

But one of the most popular and low-effort ways to ring in the new year is to find a good spot to watch a fireworks display. The pyrotechnics that take place on NYE are often among the mightiest of the year, and are well worth a watch.

Not all of the UK’s major cities will be hosting official firework displays this year. Places like Birmingham, Liverpool, Cardiff and Belfast are all confirmed to be going without a council-backed show for 2025/26.

Of course, one of the easiest ways is to find an unofficial firework display nearby, of which there will be many. Anyone is also free to put on their own, if done safely and legally.

open image in gallery London hosts one of the UK’s largest firework displays every New Years’ Eve ( Melinda Nagy - stock.adobe.com )

But for a massive spectacle, backed by bigger funds and professional technicians, there are several cities across the UK that could be worth a visit.

Here’s a guide to some of the best and biggest firework displays taking place in the country tonight:

London

The biggest firework display in London this year, as in previous years, will be the Mayor of London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks.

This is the event that is aired on BBC One during the New Year countdown every year – watched by more than 10 million people in the UK.

Tickets to view the display up close are highly coveted, and typically sell out long before New Year’s Eve. Areas around the display, including Embankment and parts of Lambeth, begin closing to the public as early as 2pm as preparations get underway.

open image in gallery New Years’ Eve fireworks around the London Eye and Big Ben, 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

In previous years, one of the most popular places to view the fireworks from a little further away was Camden’s Primrose Hill, where 30,000 spectators gathered last year. However, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed that the park will close at 8pm on 31 December, and not reopen until 6am the next day.

Royal Parks – the charity that manages the site – says this is in part due to the Met’s decision to disband the Royal Parks police earlier this year.

Where to watch London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks live

Instead, revellers may want to travel only slightly further afield to Parliament Hill, in the heart of Hampstead Heath. The massive green space is one of central London’s highest natural points, and boasts a panoramic view of the city.

Londoners on the south side of the river could similarly take advantage of the view at Lewisham’s Telegraph Hill or Hilly Fields. Greenwich Park, with its famed viewing point, will be closed, Royal Parks has confirmed.

Manchester

The official New Year’s Eve firework display in Manchester will take place in St Peter’s Square, in the city centre. Fireworks are launched from the roof of Manchester Central Library, and can be seen for miles around.

The event is free, but capacity is capped at 20,000. Those interested are advised to turn up in plenty time to ensure they get a good spot.

Two of the most popular viewing spots just outside the city centre are Werneth Low in Tameside, and Tandle Hill Country Park in Oldham – expect crowds.

Edinburgh

After a cancellation due to extreme wether last year, Edinburgh’s Hogmanay will once again take place in 2025.

open image in gallery Fireworks over Edinburgh Castle during Hogmanay New Year celebrations, 2024 ( PA )

More than just a firework display, the event is a festival dedicated to Hogmanay, the Scottish celebration of the New Year, in the country’s own capital city.

The event kicks off at 8pm and tickets for the street party and festivities are still available for £33.

Major crowds can also be expected on Arthur’s Seat – Edinburgh’s natural viewing platform – where there will be an excellent view of the fireworks.

Newcastle

This year, Newcastle is putting on its own ‘Howaymanay’ to ring in the new year. The Geordie take on the Scottish tradition will be a festival of its own, and of course will boast a massive firework display.

The event will take place right on Newcastle’s Quayside, right in the city centre. Attractions include live music, food and drink, and a late-night party.

While the Howaymanay is ticketed (£6), the two firework displays – at 6pm and midnight – will be free for all to enjoy.