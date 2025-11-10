Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Woman, 34, dies after being stabbed in the neck in Birmingham

A 34-year-old woman has died after being stabbed in the neck in Birmingham on Friday night, West Midlands Police said
A 34-year-old woman has died after being stabbed in the neck in Birmingham on Friday night, West Midlands Police said (Alamy/PA)
  • A 34-year-old woman died after being stabbed in the neck in Birmingham on Friday night.
  • West Midlands Police confirmed the woman was taken to hospital shortly before 9pm but later died from her injuries.
  • Djeison Rafael, 21, has been charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday.
  • Police stated an application would be made to amend the charges to reflect the victim's death.
  • Authorities are appealing for information regarding the attack or the movements of Rafael, who was reportedly wearing an all-grey tracksuit, black hat, trainers, and rucksack on Friday evening.
