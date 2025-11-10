Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Woman dies after being stabbed in the neck in Birmingham on Friday night

A 34-year-old woman has died after a stabbing in Birmingham on Friday

Harriette Boucher
Monday 10 November 2025 11:20 GMT

A 34-year-old woman has died after being stabbed in the neck in Birmingham on Friday night, West Midlands Police said.

Djeison Rafael, 21, has been charged in relation to the incident and has been remanded to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

The woman was taken to hospital shortly before 9pm after receiving a serious injury to her neck. An application will be made to amend the charges to reflect the victim’s death.

In a statement, police said: “Our thoughts are with her loved ones and specially trained investigators are supporting her family.”

Police have asked for anyone to come forward with more information on the attack or the movements of Rafael, who police believe was wearing an all-grey tracksuit, black hat, trainers and rucksack on Friday evening.

This is a breaking story – more follows...

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in