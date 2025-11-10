Woman dies after being stabbed in the neck in Birmingham on Friday night

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 34-year-old woman has died after being stabbed in the neck in Birmingham on Friday night, West Midlands Police said.

Djeison Rafael, 21, has been charged in relation to the incident and has been remanded to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

The woman was taken to hospital shortly before 9pm after receiving a serious injury to her neck. An application will be made to amend the charges to reflect the victim’s death.

In a statement, police said: “Our thoughts are with her loved ones and specially trained investigators are supporting her family.”

Police have asked for anyone to come forward with more information on the attack or the movements of Rafael, who police believe was wearing an all-grey tracksuit, black hat, trainers and rucksack on Friday evening.

This is a breaking story – more follows...