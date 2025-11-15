Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Thousands of passengers affected as airline collapses

Simon Calder Travel Correspondent
Blue Airlines is the second regional carrier to cease trading in less than three weeks
Blue Airlines is the second regional carrier to cease trading in less than three weeks (Alec Wilson)
  • Blue Islands, a Channel Islands-based airline, has suspended trading and grounded all flights effective 14 November 2025.
  • This marks the second regional carrier to cease operations in less than three weeks, following Eastern Airways' closure on 28 October.
  • Thousands of passengers with advance bookings are affected and advised to contact their bank, payment card provider, or travel agent for refunds and alternative arrangements.
  • The Jersey government, which had an outstanding £7m loan to Blue Islands, confirmed it would support affected employees and had contingency plans for air connectivity.
  • Loganair has announced it will launch new flights from Jersey as early as 16 November, offering 'rescue fares' to support the island's air links.
