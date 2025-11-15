Blue Islands fails: Second regional airline shuts down within three weeks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Blue Islands has closed down and grounded all flights. The Channel Islands-based airline, with around 100 staff, had flown to various locations in the British Isles and beyond for two decades.

It is the second regional carrier to cease trading in less than three weeks. Eastern Airways stopped flying on 28 October.

Blue Islands had a fleet of five ATR-72 aircraft. Although the carrier’s headquarters were in Guernsey, the main route network linked Jersey with airports in England, including Bristol, Exeter and Southampton.

From Guernsey, Blue Islands flew to Southampton as well as an inter-island service to Jersey.

On the airline’s website, passengers are told: “We regret to inform you that Blue Islands has suspended trading effective on 14 November 2025.

“All future flights operated by Blue Islands have been cancelled. Please do not travel to the airport unless you have made alternative travel arrangements.

“We deeply regret the inconvenience that this will bring to your travel plans.”

Thousands of passengers have advance reservations with the carrier. Those who booked direct are told to contact their bank or payment card provider.

Blue Islands said: "For bookings made through our codeshare partner Aurigny but travelling on a Blue Islands flight, please contact Aurigny directly – some flights may still be operating.

“For bookings made through a travel agent or holiday company, please contact the company through whom you booked for advice and guidance.”

During the Covid pandemic, the Jersey government lent Blue Islands £8.5m. A report in August 2025 revealed that £7m was still outstanding.

Jersey’s minister for Treasury and Resources, Elaine Millar, said: “I am saddened by the announcement that Blue Islands has suspended operations, and my immediate thoughts are with the people whose jobs have been affected and the passengers whose travel will be disrupted.

“For those employees based in Jersey, government support is ready and available.

“Air connectivity is vital for our Island, and the contingency plans that have been prepared will mean that connections are swiftly reinstated.

“Government is working with an alternative airline to ensure that Jersey has reliable and sustainable air links for the long term.”

Loganair has announced it will launch flights as early as Sunday 16 November, less than 48 hours after Blue Islands failed. The Glasgow-based airline is offering “rescue fares” of £80 one way. The carrier said: “We are proud to be stepping in to support the people of Jersey.”

Blue Islands was due to start flying between London Gatwick and Newquay in Cornwall on behalf of Skybus from 23 November.The Independent understands that Skybus still intends to resume flying on the former Eastern Airways route as scheduled, with an alternative aircraft in place of the originally planned Blue Islands plane.

Flights on British Airways and easyJet from Jersey to Gatwick and other English airports are continuing.

Read more: These are the busiest rail travel days you need to avoid this festive season