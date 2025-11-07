Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Flights between Newquay in Cornwall and London Gatwick airport are set to resume this month. The link from Cornwall Airport Newquay to the Sussex airport was previously operated by Eastern Airways, which collapsed on 27 October.

Skybus, the airline of the Isles of Scilly Steamship Group, has won the “Public Service Obligation” contract and will take over the route from 23 November. Initially there will be a single daily flight: in the mornings on Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays, in the late afternoon on the other days.

But from 14 February 2026 a second service will be added on weekdays, allowing a choice of morning or afternoon flights. The end-to-end journey time is scheduled for two hours. One-way fares on the subsidised service begin at £80 one way, including 15kg of checked baggage.

Jonathan Hinkles, managing director of Skybus, said: “As a Cornish company with more than 40 years of aviation experience, we understand how critical dependable air links are for our region. We’re proud to step up to operate this vital route. Our focus is on rebuilding confidence and offering reliability, and we look forward to providing passengers with the service they deserve.

“None of us underestimate the challenge ahead to build the Newquay-Gatwick route to be a thriving cornerstone of the local economy once more. We’re wholly confident that we can achieve this through Skybus’ record for reliability and service.”

Skybus aims to offer “same-ticket fast connections between London and the Isles of Scilly” via Newquay by February 2026.

Amy Smith, managing director of Cornwall Airport Newquay, said: “We’re delighted that Skybus, our longest-serving airline partner, will be taking over the vital London Gatwick service later this month.

“We know just how important a regular, reliable service between Newquay and London is for our passengers and we look forward to working with Skybus to deliver just that going forward."

Ryanair continues to fly jet services from London Stansted to Newquay on Sundays, Mondays and Fridays.

