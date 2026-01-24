Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US conducts lethal strike on alleged drug boat in eastern Pacific

US-Venezuela tensions: Trump and Hegseth defend strikes on Venezuela boat
  • The U.S. military carried out a lethal strike on an alleged drug boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Friday, as announced by U.S. Southern Command.
  • The strike resulted in the deaths of two individuals, with one survivor, for whom the U.S. Coast Guard initiated search and rescue protocols.
  • Intelligence confirmed the vessel was engaged in narco-trafficking operations along known routes in the Eastern Pacific.
  • This marks the first known U.S. strike in the region since the military operation that captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro earlier this month.
  • Friday's attack brings the estimated death toll of the administration's air strike campaign in the region to 125 people.
