U.S. carries out first boat strike in the Pacific since Maduro raid, killing two

The strike left one survivor, according to U.S. Southern Command

Josh Marcus in San Francisco
Why Trump's 'Pax Americana' prompts painful memories for Colombia and Venezuela

The U.S. military on Friday carried out a lethal strike on an alleged drug boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean, U.S. Southern Command announced.

The attack marked the first known U.S. strike in the region since the military operation that captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro earlier this month.

The Friday strike killed two people and left one survivor, the military said.

“Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations,” the military wrote on X.

The military directed the U.S. Coast Guard to activate search and rescue protocols for the survivor.

The U.S. on Friday blew up an alleged drug boat in the eastern Pacific, reviving its Latin American airstrike campaign following the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro (U.S. Southern Command)

Video of the strike shows aerial footage of a low motorboat exploding with what appears to be a person standing on its bow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

