Donald Trump admitted that the U.S. military used a ‘secret sonic’ weapon during its abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

The president also bragged that “nobody else” has the weapon, while championing the strength of the United States military.

There have been rumors of a sonic weapon being used ever since White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed that a device used in the raid had left Venezuelan soldiers bleeding from the nose and vomiting blood.

Trump, though, was uncharacteristically coy when it came to giving details about the weapon during an interview on yesterday’s episode of the NewsNation program Katie Pavlich Tonight.

open image in gallery Donald Trump has confirmed that a mysterious sonic weapon was used in the capture of Venezuelan President Maduro ( White House )

Pavlich asked Trump whether Americans should be concerned about the weapon's power, and the president raised his eyebrows and said, “Well, yeah.”

“It’s something I don’t wanna…nobody else has it,” he continued. “But we have weapons nobody else knows about.

“And, I say it's probably good not to talk about it, but we have some amazing weapons.”

“That was an amazing attack,” he added.

Sonic weaponry uses intense sound waves to debilitate opponents. Some use focused, painful sound beams in direct attacks, while others use higher-pitched frequencies to target specific age groups with varying hearing ranges.

The weapons can cause headaches, balance problems, confusion, and permanent hearing damage.

open image in gallery Maduro was captured on January 3, after the US alleged that he was trafficking drugs into the United States ( Reuters )

According to Leavitt, though, the U.S. weapon had even harsher effects. Reading an eyewitness statement from a person claiming to be one of Maduro’s guards, she said that the soldier could not even stand after the weapon was deployed.

"At one point, they launched something; I don’t know how to describe it," the witness statement read, according to Fox News. "It was like a very intense sound wave. Suddenly, I felt like my head was exploding from the inside."

"We all started bleeding from the nose," the witness continued. "Some were vomiting blood. We fell to the ground, unable to move. We couldn’t even stand up after that sonic weapon — or whatever it was."

He added that he had “never seen anything like it.”

Venezuela’s Interior Minister said that the attack on Maduro’s compound led to at least 100 deaths, according to Reuters. However, it is unknown if any casualties were caused by the sonic weapon.

Although the use of sonic weapons is not illegal, lawmakers have questioned the legality of Trump’s capture of the Venezuelan president.

open image in gallery Venezuela’s government says that 100 people died in the raid to capture the former president, leading to public displays of mourning ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“This is clearly a blatant, illegal and criminal act,” Jimmy Gurule, a Notre Dame Law School professor and former assistant U.S. attorney, told The Independent.

Trump had said that Maduro was sending “hundreds of thousands of people” from “prisons, from mental institutions and insane asylums" to the United States, according to WhoWhatWhy. However, he has not provided evidence to support this claim.

He has also alleged that Maduro was sending fentanyl to the United States via drug boats, which Trump’s administration bombed without provocation.

More recently, though, he has revealed that the United States plans to use the South American petrostate’s vast oil fields.

“It's a whole different Venezuela, and Venezuela is going to be very successful, and the people of the United States are going to be big beneficiaries,” he said shortly after the raid.

He later posted on Truth Social that “BIG OIL” was planning to invest “at least 100 billion dollars” into Venezuela.